Wichita State Lady Shockers see third straight game postponed due to COVID-19 related issues

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the 2020 American Athletic Conference West Division Coaches' Preseason Poll, it was announced Monday, Jan. 18, by the conference office. SMU was tabbed the preseason favorite in the division with seven first-place votes and 52 points, while Tulane was voted second with a pair of first-place votes and 45 points. Houston rounded out the top three with the final two first-place vote, going along with 41 points. The Shockers were fourth with 26 points, while Tulsa (21 points) and Memphis (11 points) rounded out the poll in fifth and sixth, respectively. In the East Division, UCF was tabbed the top team with 10 first-place votes and 46 points, with Cincinnati in second with the final first-place vote and 37 points. Temple was third with 26 points, and East Carolina and USF tied for fourth with 16 points each, rounding out the poll. Wichita State is scheduled to open its season with three matches in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational Jan. 22-24 in Springfield, Mo., at the Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus. The Shockers will face South Dakota at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, before taking on Oral Roberts Jan 23 at noon and wrapping up with a showdown against the host Missouri State Bears Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. 2020 American Athletic ConferenceVolleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll American Championship(Teams cannot vote for themselves)

East Division Volleyball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish(Out of a possible 46 points)