IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball conference game featuring USF at Wichita State on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+ been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Wichita State program.
The date and game time of the rescheduled conference matchup between the teams will be announced at a later date.
Wichita State Lady Shockers see third straight game postponed due to COVID-19 related issues
