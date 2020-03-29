Wichita State lands second high school prospect of the day in Ricky Council IV

WICHITA, Kan. – Ricky Council IV is the newest addition to the Wichita State basketball team, as announced by Phenom Exposure on Twitter.
Council IV is the second high school senior the Shockers picked up on Sunday, following the commitment of Chaunce Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 guard from Newport News, Virginia. Wichita State also signed Connecticut graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 wing from Durham, North Carolina picked Wichita State over Hofstra, Georgia Southern, Siena, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Rice.
Wichita State now has four scholarships available for next season.