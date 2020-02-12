Live Now
Wichita State looks to sweep UCF

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY – FEBRUARY 18: Gregg Marshall the head coach of the Witchita State Shockers gives instructions to his team during the 76-72 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats at BB&T Arena on February 18, 2018 in Highland Heights, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wichita State (17-6, 5-5) vs. Central Florida (13-10, 4-7)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State goes for the season sweep over Central Florida after winning the previous matchup in Wichita. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Shockers shot 40 percent from the field while holding Central Florida’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

EXCELLENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Wichita State’s Wade has attempted 51 3-pointers and has connected on 27.5 percent of them.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Shockers. Central Florida has an assist on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Wichita State has assists on 27 of 67 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

