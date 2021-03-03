WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State baseball game against Dixie State on Saturday, March 6, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, has been moved back to a 3 p.m. first pitch.
The game was originally slated to begin at 1 p.m. but was pushed back two hours to accommodate the recently added Wichita State home men’s basketball game against USF, which is scheduled for a noon tip-off at Charles Koch Arena.
Game one of the series on Friday, March 5, is still scheduled for 3 p.m. while the series finale Sunday, March 7, will remain a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Wichita State March 6 baseball game moved to 3 p.m.
