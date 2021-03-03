Wichita State March 6 baseball game moved to 3 p.m.

TULSA, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – Freshman right-hander Josh Hansell allowed just one hit in five innings of work and struck out seven, and Garrett Kocis homered for the third time in 2021 to help the Wichita State baseball team to a 3-0 shutout victory at Oral Roberts Tuesday, March 2, at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Wichita State (3-3) is scheduled to return home to Eck Stadium to host Dixie State (0-4) in a three-game series March 5-7. Hansell (1-0), who hails from Chandler, Ariz., earned his first collegiate win on the mound after giving up no earned runs on just one hit with seven Ks and only two walks in five innings and 86 total pitches. Sophomore reliever Aaron Haase picked up his first save of 2021 after tossing a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout, and relievers Aaron Bechtel, Jace Kaminska and Foster Gifford all teamed up to secure the shutout effort. Hunter Gibson and Corrigan Bartlett went 2-for-3 at the plate, with Bartlett tallying a double, and Kocis smashed a solo home run, leading the Shockers offensively. Wichita State didn't waste any time jumping out to a lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first on RBI singles from Bartlett and Cooper Elliot, gaining a 2-0 lead. The score remained the same until the top of the eighth, when Kocis crushed 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for a lead-off homer – his team-high third of the season. Hunter Swift led the Golden Eagles (2-6), collecting a triple – one of only three hits for ORU in the game. Oral Roberts starter Andrew Davis (0-2) took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks in 4 2/3 innings.