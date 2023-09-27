WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State men’s basketball team had their first practice of the fall this afternoon at Charles Koch Arena.

There are a ton of interesting storylines for this shockers team and it all begins with head coach Paul Mills who is entering his first season with the team.

“I think more you’re just trying to find out, do guys understand the terminology?” explained Mills. “Is everybody on the same page in regards to what we’re trying to do? And you emphasize it out here, but you get a lot of it in the film sessions. Going through that whole process of being able to slow it down individually and corporately.”

It’s still more than a month from the team’s first regular season game against Lipscomb, but you can see the talent and size this team could utilize if they end up staying healthy.

We’re told the fans can expect a spread-out up-tempo pace and it shows in the amount of running we saw at Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” said senior forward Kenny Pohto. “We’re having a lot of fun. I think the new coaching staff is great and we’re really enjoying them. I think we’re going to have a great season.”

Andover Central alumni and Shockers guard Xavier Bell grew up in the area and is trying to help return Wichita State to its former heights.

“I look back on everything,” explained Bell. “This year was the anniversary for the Final Four team, just getting them around and remembering that atmosphere and how the fans were all bought in. Seeing how things have shifted this season from the new coach and the new faces to being apart of it now has been a rewarding experience.”