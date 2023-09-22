WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The dates for the Wichita State University men’s basketball conference schedule have been announced.

The American Athletic Conference has a few new members this year, with Charlotte, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Texas-San Antonio, Alabama-Birmingham, and Rice joining after the departures of Houston, Cincinnati, and Central Florida at the end of last season for the Big 12.

Wichita State is under new management this season, with Paul Mills coming from Oral Roberts following the departure of Isaac Brown. The Shockers had a disappointing year last season, finishing 17-15 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

The team will begin its conference schedule on Jan. 4 against North Texas. The Mean Green are coming off a 31-7 season that ended with an NIT Championship win.

Following that game, the Shockers will head to Temple, then come home to play Memphis before traveling to Boca Raton, Florida, to face off against Florida Atlantic, who finished the season in the Final Four after beating Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

Here’s the full conference schedule breakdown:

Jan. 4 — North Texas (Home)

Jan. 7 — Temple (Away)

Jan. 14 — Memphis (Home)

Jan. 18 — Florida Atlantic (Away)

Jan. 21 — South Florida (Away)

Jan. 24 — East Carolina (Home)

Jan. 28 — SMU (Home)

Jan. 31 — Tulsa (Away)

Feb. 3 — Memphis (Away)

Feb. 7 — UTSA (Home)

Feb. 11 — Florida Atlantic (Home)

Feb. 15 — East Carolina (Away)

Feb. 18 — Charlotte (Away)

Feb. 21 — Tulsa (Home)

Feb. 25 — Temple (Home)

Feb. 28 — UAB (Away)

March 2 — Rice (Home)

March 8 — Tulane (Away)

Times and television information will be released at a later date.