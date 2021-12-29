Wichita State men’s basketball game postponed tonight against East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has postponed Wednesday evening’s men’s basketball matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina due to health and safety protocols within the ECU program.
 
The Shockers arrived in Greenville, N.C. on Tuesday evening and took part in a Wednesday afternoon shoot around at Minges Coliseum.
 
“We have been in communication with ECU and the conference office throughout the day. We hate that these types of postponements continue to be a reality, but if we’re to push forward with an athletic season in the midst of a pandemic, we’re going to face challenges like this. We will work with ECU and the conference to find a makeup date that makes sense for both parties,” said Darron Boatright, WSU Director of Athletics.
 
Wichita State (9-3) will instead open its American Athletic Conference season at home against Memphis on New Year’s Day. The game will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on CBS.

