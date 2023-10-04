WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University on Wednesday announced the TV information and tip-off times for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The Shockers will play on national television 16 times this season, 15 of those on the ESPN family of networks and once on CBS on Feb. 3 against Memphis.

In the Myrtle Beach Invitational tournament, the Shockers will have three opportunities to play on ESPNU or ESPN2. The opening round game against Coastal Carolina will air on ESPNU.

The Shockers’ games against Kansas in Kansas City and on the road against Missouri will both be televised on ESPN2.

Once conference play rolls around, Wichita State and North Texas kick off league action on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. The remaining 13 games on the schedule will be streamed on ESPN+.

Here’s the full schedule for the Shockers this upcoming season: