Wichita State men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Shockers

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

Wichita State’s games at Temple and SMU scheduled for Jan. 19 and Jan. 23, respectively, have been postponed due to health and safety protocols with the Wichita State program.

Bryan Holmgren, the team spokesman, said the university would not be releasing any other information regarding COVID-19 in the program.

The game between Tulsa and UCF originally scheduled for Jan. 8 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The game will air live on ESPN+.

