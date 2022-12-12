WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Men’s Basketball put together one of their best shooting performances that sailed them to an 81-63 win over Longwood.

Shocker’s Head Coach Isaac Brown pulled Jaron Pierre jr and walk-on Malvion Flanagan off the bench and boy did they make an impact. Pierre Jr. had a career day, a game-high 20 points, after not seeing any playing time at Kansas State.

Flanagan saw his first minutes since game one and finished with 14 points. The confidence of this young team is growing and it starts with Pierre Jr., the most confident guy on the team.

“Without a doubt,” said head coach Isaac brown. “I think he’s one of those guys that his energy and passion, every time he makes a shot, you know he’s pointing at the bench just got to continue to get him to play the right way. He did that the last game taking good shots driving the basketball only having two to three dribbles to get a jump shot off and if he does that he’ll continue to have success.”

On Tuesday, another SWAC team is coming to the 316 in Mississippi Valley State. It’s a team who doesn’t have the best record but a team that shows a lot of grit like SWAC teams do, that’s why the conference has some notable upsets this season.

Coach Brown and company know all too well the damage the conference can do. Shockers got a taste when they fell to Alcorn State earlier in the season.

Brown doesn’t want to make the same mistake and says guys have been dialed in and are ready for the matchup.

“They’re a scrappy bunch that’s playing hard forcing a lot of turnovers and hard to match up with,” said Brown. “Because they don’t have a big team so we have to do a good job of defending the three-point line. Not turning it over versus the zone just getting the ball inside playing inside out.”