Wichita State men’s basketball season tickets now on sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now.

Three starters and seven of the top-nine scorers are back from last year’s NIT semifinalist, and the Shockers are looking to build on a streak of 10 straight 20-win seasons.

The home slate is highlighted by eight games against 2018 NCAA tournament teams, including VCU, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and Temple. The American Athletic Conference schedule and tip-off times will be released later this summer.

The 2019-20 season ticket plan – starting at $760 after Shocker Club SASO contribution — is the largest in program history and includes admission to all 19 Charles Koch Arena home dates, beginning with the Oct. 29 exhibition game. In addition, season ticket holders will have first opportunity to purchase seats for the Dec. 14 Oklahoma game at Intrust Bank Arena.

For more information or to purchase new season tickets fans may call 316-978-FANS (3267) or stop by the Shocker Ticket Office, located at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

2019-20 Men’s Basketball Season Tickets:

Upper Benchback (Row 22+) — $505*

Upper Chairback (Row 22+) — $515*

Lower Benchback (Row 21 & below) — $600*

Lower Chairback (Row 21 & below) — $610*

Premium Chairback (Section 104-112 & 119-123, Row 16 & Below) — $615*

*=SASO donation required for purchase. Click here for donation levels.