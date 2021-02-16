Wichita State men’s basketball Sunday home game with ECU called off

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to current weather conditions, dates have been changed for Wichita State's opening weekend tournament, the Maverick Classic. The three-day tournament was originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday (Feb.19-21) but now will begin Sunday and end Tuesday (Feb. 21-23).

Wichita State will open play on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Texas State.

Sunday, Feb. 2112:00 Texas State vs ACU2:30 Texas State vs Wichita State5:00 UTA vs ACU Monday, Feb. 229:00 Texas State vs ACU11:30 ACU vs Arkansas2:00 Texas State vs Wichita State4:30 UTA vs Wichita State7:00 UTA vs Arkansas Tuesday, Feb. 2310:00 Wichita vs Arkansas12:30 UTA vs Arkansas