Wichita State men’s basketball Sunday home game with ECU called off

Wichita State’s game of schedule whack-a-mole continued Tuesday afternoon with yet another postponement popping up.
The American Athletic Conference announced that Sunday’s home game against East Carolina has been postponed due to a COVID-19 related pause in activities at ECU.
Rescheduling information has not yet been determined.
It’s the Shockers’ seventh conference postponement this season – all of them due to COVID-19 protocol at opposing team schools.
In addition to the WSU-ECU game, The American also announced two other schedule changes:
The Tulane-SMU game, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been postponed due to a forecast for severe winter weather in the Dallas area.
The Temple-Memphis contest, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 in Memphis, Tenn., has been postponed due to player availability after a suspension of activities at Memphis.
