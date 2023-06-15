WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s Men’s Basketball will face the University of Kansas at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City on December 30.

It will be the first game between the two teams since the Shockers pulled off an upset win against the Jayhawks in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Championship with a 78-65 win in Omaha. Their last regular season matchup was in January of 1993 when the Jayhawks beat the Shockers by nearly 50 points, 103 to 54 in Lawrence.

“We are excited to play this game in Kansas City,” WSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach Paul Mills said in a news release. “This game will be a benefit to fans of both institutions, and it will attract national attention between these two tradition-rich programs.”

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” KU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self said. “Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays, and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

Tickets for the matchup go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. through T-Mobile Center. Shocker ticket sections include seat sections 107 to 114 and 209 to 224.

A sale for 2023-24 men’s basketball season ticket holders will be held June 20 through 22. Pre-sale links will be emailed before June 20.