Wichita State moves to 2-0 with win over Alcorn St.

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Big second halves from Carla Bremaud and Asia Strong powered Wichita State to 2-0 on the season with a 71-53 win over Alcorn State in Charles Koch Arena.



Wichita State is 2-0 for the second time under head coach Keitha Adams after the win Monday night. The Shockers once again suited up just eight players, while also being without senior guard Mariah McCully due to injury.



Strong and Bremaud did most of their scoring damage after halftime with Strong scoring 12 of her game-high 16 points. Bremaud recorded 11 of her 14 in the second 20 minutes on 3-of-5 shooting from long range. In her first game as a Shocker, Rachel Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ene Adams made her first career start and once again led the way on the glass with eight.

The Shockers shot 51 percent from the field, while holding the Lady Braves to just 33 percent. Alcorn knocked down three-pointers, but needed 31 attempts, and also went just 3-for-10 at the free throw line.



Kirdis Clark finished with a team-high 11 points for Alcorn.



Midway through the first period, Alcorn held a slim 12-9 lead behind 50 percent shooting and outrebounding the Shockers 7-2. Bastin scored five of the first nine points for Wichita State. The Shockers then went more than two minutes without a score before baskets from Shamaryah Duncan and Colbert pulled WSU within three, 17-14, at the end of the quarter.



Wichita State held Alcorn to 39 percent shooting in the opening quarter, but gave up seven offensive rebounds leading to seven points.



Following an Ene Adams offensive rebound, Carla Bremaud drilled a three from the wing to tie the game at 21 with 5:16 remaining in the second quarter.



Alcorn went more than 3:30 without a point before a three-pointer tied the game at 27 with 20 seconds left in the half. Strong then powered in for a basket plus the foul in the final seconds to make it 29-27 at the break.



Johnson led all Shockers with six points off the bench in the first half. Wichita State converted on 46 percent of its attempts in the first 20 minutes. The Shockers had a big advantage in height, which showed as Wichita State scored 18 of its 29 points in the paint.



Three minutes into the third quarter, Wichita State grabbed a seven-point advantage behind a Bremaud four-point play and consecutive scores from Strong. Bremaud then followed another Strong jumper with five straight points to put the Shockers up 47-39 at the 3:08 mark.



Strong capped the period with a fast break score to send Wichita State into the fourth with a 51-40 lead. Strong and Bremaud combined to score 17 of the team’s 22 points in the third to stretch the lead.



Wichita State pushed its lead to as many as 17 in the final period behind Johnson and DJ McCarty baskets early in the quarter.



Johnson’s seven points in the fourth put the finishing touches on the victory.



Up Next

Wichita State opens play in December with a contest against Southern on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. A quick turnaround will then see Wichita State host Northern Iowa for a 5 p.m. tip on Dec. 6. The Shocker women will follow the Wichita State men’s game against Missouri at 1 p.m.