LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Wichita State pitcher Grant Adler will be a Jayhawk.

The right-handed starter announced his commitment to KU on social media on Tuesday after entering the transfer portal recently.

Adler earned first-team all-conference for the Shockers last season and notched an impressive 2.55 ERA.

He is the second former Shocker to stay in state with a Big 12 commitment this week. His former teammate Chuck Ingram committed to K-State on Monday.