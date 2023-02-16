PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaykwon Walton scored 21 points as Wichita State University beat Temple 79-65 on Thursday night.

Walton shot 6 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Shockers (14-12, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. James Rojas was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points while adding 11 rebounds and five steals.

Hysier Miller led the way for the Owls (14-13, 8-6) with 17 points and four assists. Zach Hicks added 15 points and six rebounds for Temple. In addition, Damian Dunn had 14 points and four assists.

Up next, the Shockers will head back to Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St., where they will host Memphis next Thursday.

