Wichita State releases Spring volleyball Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State volleyball’s 19-match 2021 spring schedule was officially released by head coach Chris Lamb Monday, Jan. 18.
The original season was postponed from the fall of 2020 to the spring by the American Athletic Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Season tickets are now on-sale online at GoShockers.com/tickets, via phone by calling (316) 978-FANS, and in-person at the Shocker Athletics Ticket Office located on the south side of Charles Koch Arena. Single-match ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The 2021 docket includes 10 home matches at Charles Koch Arena, highlighted by non-conference tilts against in-state foes Kansas State (Feb. 27) and Kansas (March 18), as well as American opponents SMU (Feb. 19-20), Memphis (March 4-5) and Houston (March 26-27).
The Shockers will also face North Texas in a pair of non-conference home contests Jan. 28-29 for their home opener.
Wichita State is scheduled to open its season with three matches in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational Jan. 22-24 in Springfield, Mo., on the Missouri State University campus. The Shockers will face the South Dakota Coyotes Jan. 22 before taking on Oral Roberts Jan. 23 and wrapping up the event against the host Missouri State Bears Jan. 24.
WSU will also face road tests at Tulsa (Feb. 11-12), Kansas State (Feb. 25), Tulane (March 12-13) and Kansas (March 20).
The American Athletic Conference postseason volleyball tournament is slated for April 1-3 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
