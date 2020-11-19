Wichita State says general public not permitted at basketball games through December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced Wichita State Athletics to make a difficult decision about attendance at basketball games. WSU says the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena through December 31.

Wichita State Athletics says this is in keeping with new restrictions set by Sedgwick County and the current COVID-19 positivity rates in the Wichita area.

Basketball season begins next week. The department says that it asks everyone to follow guidelines of health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in order for WSU to begin letting fans inside Charles Koch Arena after the order expires Dec. 31.

Wichita State Athletics says that at the end of the season, it will evaluate the number of games played with fans in attendance. It will then present season ticket holders with options regarding tickets and SASO contribution.

It says the Shockers will miss the energy of having Shocker fans in the building, but safety must come first.