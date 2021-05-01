Wichita State SB: Home run ball clinches series Saturday vs. Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – Wichita State smacked three home runs and pounded out 12 hits on the way to a 9-5 win at Tulsa Saturday afternoon.



Wichita State (37-9-1, 18-4-1) clinched the series with the win and picked up its fourth straight win in the process. The Shockers continue to keep pace with first-place USF who also clinched its series vs. ECU this weekend.



Bailey Lange started the game in the circle, but didn’t make it out of the second inning after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. Erin McDonald notched her ninth win of the season behind 5.2 innings of relief work. She allowed just two runs on three hits and a walk.



Kaylee Huecker was a perfect 3-for-3 with another home run, three RBI and three runs scored. It marked the second straight game with a crucial round-tripper for the senior second baseman. Sydney McKinney extended her career-long hitting streak to 14 after a 3-for-4 day at the plate. McKinney doubled and drove in two runs.



Addison Barnard and Madison Perrigan both went deep in the game, bringing their season total to 20 and 17, respectively. Barnard is one of just five players in the NCAA with 20 or more home runs this season. Neleigh Herring tripled for the second consecutive day in a 2-for-3 day at the dish.



Tulsa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring runs on a wild pitch and RBI double. They added another run in the second on a sacrifice fly.



Wichita State broke through in the top of the third behind McKinney’s RBI double down the left-field line and then Barnard’s two-run home run. The back-to-back extra-base hits tied the game at 3-3.



The fourth inning would see Wichita State grab its first lead on another RBI base hit from McKinney, but Tulsa would strike right back with a pair of runs on back-to-back doubles. After four innings, the Hurricane held a 5-4 lead.



The back-and-forth swapping of the lead continued in the fifth with Perrigan delivering a towering two-run home run to left, putting the Shockers back in front, 6-5.



Huecker’s mammoth three-run blast put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh.



Up Next

Wichita State and Tulsa conclude play Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. on ESPN+.