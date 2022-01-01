Wichita State shocked, Memphis rolls to win, 82-64

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tyson Etienne scored 17, the Shockers had three in double-digit scoring, but it was not enough to overcome the Memphis Tigers, who beat the Shockers in Koch Arena, 82-64.

The Shockers just couldn’t seem to get the lid off the basket, as they shot 29% from the field, and only 21% from three. They were also outrebounded 40-34, and had only nine total assists.

“I’ve seen it happen before,” Shockers Guard Dexter Dennis said. “But I think, in all my years here, we never really shot it, like, you know, just extraordinary, but we shot it well enough to win games. I think the defense was the kind of thing that held us down. As long as we can stop them from scoring a certain number and we shoot our regular number we win most of the time and tonight that didn’t happen.”

For Memphis, Josh Minott scored 15 points and DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren added 14 points each. The Tigers had four players finish in double figures, and seven different players scored at least seven points.

The game started out rough for the Shockers. After staying competitive for the first five minutes of the game, the Tigers started to pull away, stretching their lead to 17 as the two teams headed for the locker room at the end of the first half.

Things would not get easier, either, as Memphis would continue to build their lead. With 7:46 left in the contest, Memphis would have a 74-46 lead.

The Shockers would fight back in the final few minutes to make the score look respectable, cutting the lead to 15 with four minutes left in the game, but it was another game in the loss column for Coach Brown’s squad, as they dropped to 9-4 on the season.

“All we can do is battle back. We took some losses last year, we battled back you know,” Head Coach Isaac Brown said. “Preseason, Memphis was said to be one of the best teams in the country and they played like it tonight.”

Wichita State will try to regroup as they go on the road to play Houston on Jan. 8. The Houston Cougars are 11-2 on the season and ranked #12 in the nation. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.