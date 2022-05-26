CLEARWATER, Fla. (KSNW) – Wichita State saw their season end Wednesday night with a 12-4 defeat to UCF.

Wichita State grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Knights scored one of their own in the bottom of the inning and five more in the second to grab control.

A bases-loaded walk from Garrett Kocis followed by a wild pitch brought the Shockers back to within 6-3, but UCF poured in one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Shockers finish the season with a record of 21-36.