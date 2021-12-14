Wichita State Shockers beat Alcorn State Braves, 82-63

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four separate players scored in double figures, and the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Alcorn State Braves inside Koch Arena on Tuesday night, 82-63.

The win puts Wichita State to 8-2 this season, 5-1 while they are in their home arena.

Morris Udeze led all scorers in the game with 15 points, followed by Kenny Pohto with 14 and Ricky Council IV with 12. As a team, the Shockers shot 46.3% from the field while holding the Braves to 40.4%.

The defense has been the strong point of the Shockers this season, and it continued tonight. The Shockers forced 17 turnovers compared to just 12 they committed. They also outrebounded the Braves 43-30, 19 of those being on the offensive end.

One player who was exceptionally strong defensively was Kenny Pohto. Head Coach Isaac Brown praised his effort in the game.

“He’s gaining more and more confidence, you know,” Brown said. “He’s great defensively, he’s always in the right spots, and his offense is starting to pick up.”

Pohto, a freshman, finished the game with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and he added eight rebounds and three steals to his stat line as well.

The game started out hot and fast for the Shockers, as they would jump out to a 14-point lead midway through the first half. They would carry that lead into the half, up 44-30.

The Shockers would not surrender a lead for the entire 40 minutes of the game.

Alcorn State made a run at the beginning of the second half, cutting the lead to seven with 13:55 left in the game, but a Shockers run would put the game away.

Moving forward, the Wichita State Shockers will host North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. That game will air on the ESPN family of networks.