Wichita State Shockers @ No. 25 Houston Cougars: Updates, score, results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State gets blown out by Houston on the road, 76-43, in the worst loss in the Gregg Marshall-era.

Dexter Dennis was the Shockers’ leading scorer with 10 points.

Wichita State now sits 5-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

Preview

The Wichita State Shockers (17-5, 5-4 and receiving votes in both major polls) battle the 25th-ranked Houston Cougars (18-5, 8-2) Sunday at the Fertitta Center.WSU is 3-0 this year against Coaches top-25 teams and 1-0 against AP-ranked squads. The Shockers downed No. 21 Memphis on Jan. 9. Their last AP top-25 road win came Feb. 18, 2018 at No.5 Cincinnati.

WSU is 17-13 all-time against Houston but has lost the last four meetings, including a 65-54 setback on Jan. 18 in Wichita. DeJon Jarreau sparked the Cougar victory with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Tyson Etienne scored 10 points to lead the Shockers.

Houston overcame a five-point halftime deficit to win last year’s lone matchup, 79-70, at the Fertitta Center. WSU is 3-9 all-time in Houston, last winning 60 years ago during UH’s final season in the Missouri Valley.

WSU ranks among the national leaders in turnover margin (24th, +3.2) and field goal percentage defense (26th, .391) and is 17th in KenPom defensive efficiency.

WSU is 3-2 on the road and has won nine of its last 11 in enemy territory going back to last February.

Two last-second shots are all that separates WSU (5-4 American) from a share of first-place. The Shockers fell last Saturday at Tulsa (54-51) on a three-point buzzer-beater and dropped another heartbreaker Thursday (80-79) when Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland converted a three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining.

WSU plays its third-straight against a conference front-runner. UH (8-2) entered the weekend tied with Cincinnati (8-2) and Tulsa (7-2) in the loss column.

Jaime Echenique has logged double-doubles in each of the last two contests, including a 19-point, 11-rebound effort against Cincinnati.

Dexter Dennis celebrates his 21st birthday on Sunday. He’s hit 13 threes on 43% accuracy over the past four games, including a 16-point (4/6 3pt) effort vs. UC.

Jamarius Burton is two assists shy of 200. He’d be just the sixth Shocker to hit that milestone before the end of his sophomore season, joining current NBA Shockers Landry Shamet (288) and Fred VanVleet (282). Last year Burton set WSU’s rookie record with 124 dimes.

Pre-game

In the final #AmericanHoops game of the weekend, it's a battle between @GoShockersMBB and @UHCougarMBK at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/vK7rZRlrsd — American MBB (@American_MBB) February 9, 2020

Live in-game updates

14:38 1H | WSU 5, UH 10



Not the start we were looking for. We take a timeout. Jaime Echenique with a bucket and Tyson Etienne converted a 3-point play. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 9, 2020

11:59 1H | WSU 7, UH 13@Big_I35 gets in the game and takes a feed from @ej_stevenson5 for a lay-in. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 9, 2020

7:41 1H | WSU 9, UH 22



Houston is rolling in their house. We'll have three Grant Sherfield free throws after the break. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 9, 2020

Silver lining to @GoShockersMBB shooting woes so far…They have the most wins (14) in the past two seasons while shooting under 40-percent in a game. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

@GoShockersMBB go into the TV timeout down 31-12 to Houston.



3:39 left in the first half.



Shocks have made only four shots from the field…and have missed all 10 of their shots from beyond the 3-point arc. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

Back-to-back baskets for @ldl_dex …Need the birthday boy to keep it up. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

Former @KUHoops guard @qdotgrimes is leading the way from Houston so far with 10 points.



Cougars are up 38-17 on the @GoShockersMBB with 50.5 seconds left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

HALFTIME@GoShockersMBB down 38-18 to Houston.



Shocks shoot just 26% (6-23) from the field in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

Turnovers have hurt WSU as well…they have 10 of them so far in this one. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

20 minutes left.



How will Wichita State respond against No. 25 Houston? — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 9, 2020

14:46 2H | WSU 26, UH 47@ldl_dex knocks down a triple to hit double digits in points. It's his seventh game with 10 or more points this year. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 9, 2020

The lone offensive bright spot for @GoShockersMBB has been @ldl_dex



He leads the Shocks with 10 points so far in this one.



WSU down 44-26 to Houston with under 16 mins left in the game. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

BIRTHDAY BUCKETS!



Dexter Dennis has made 4 of his last 5 FGs, including Wichita State's first three-pointer.



The Shockers are 1-13 from three, trailing Houston, 47-26; 14:46 remains. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 9, 2020

Bench scoring in this game:@GoShockersMBB: 5 pts@UHCougarMBK: 23 pts.



Shocks down 52-26 with 13:31 left in the game. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

@GoShockersMBB down 61-32 with 7:43 left in the game. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

Shocks are shooting 26% from the field (11-43)…just 6% from 3-pt range (1-18). — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020

FINAL@GoShockersMBB fall today to Houston 76-43. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 9, 2020