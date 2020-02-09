Wichita State Shockers @ No. 25 Houston Cougars: Updates, score, results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State gets blown out by Houston on the road, 76-43, in the worst loss in the Gregg Marshall-era.
Dexter Dennis was the Shockers’ leading scorer with 10 points.
Wichita State now sits 5-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Preview
The Wichita State Shockers (17-5, 5-4 and receiving votes in both major polls) battle the 25th-ranked Houston Cougars (18-5, 8-2) Sunday at the Fertitta Center.WSU is 3-0 this year against Coaches top-25 teams and 1-0 against AP-ranked squads. The Shockers downed No. 21 Memphis on Jan. 9. Their last AP top-25 road win came Feb. 18, 2018 at No.5 Cincinnati.
WSU is 17-13 all-time against Houston but has lost the last four meetings, including a 65-54 setback on Jan. 18 in Wichita. DeJon Jarreau sparked the Cougar victory with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Tyson Etienne scored 10 points to lead the Shockers.
Houston overcame a five-point halftime deficit to win last year’s lone matchup, 79-70, at the Fertitta Center. WSU is 3-9 all-time in Houston, last winning 60 years ago during UH’s final season in the Missouri Valley.
WSU ranks among the national leaders in turnover margin (24th, +3.2) and field goal percentage defense (26th, .391) and is 17th in KenPom defensive efficiency.
WSU is 3-2 on the road and has won nine of its last 11 in enemy territory going back to last February.
Two last-second shots are all that separates WSU (5-4 American) from a share of first-place. The Shockers fell last Saturday at Tulsa (54-51) on a three-point buzzer-beater and dropped another heartbreaker Thursday (80-79) when Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland converted a three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining.
WSU plays its third-straight against a conference front-runner. UH (8-2) entered the weekend tied with Cincinnati (8-2) and Tulsa (7-2) in the loss column.
Jaime Echenique has logged double-doubles in each of the last two contests, including a 19-point, 11-rebound effort against Cincinnati.
Dexter Dennis celebrates his 21st birthday on Sunday. He’s hit 13 threes on 43% accuracy over the past four games, including a 16-point (4/6 3pt) effort vs. UC.
Jamarius Burton is two assists shy of 200. He’d be just the sixth Shocker to hit that milestone before the end of his sophomore season, joining current NBA Shockers Landry Shamet (288) and Fred VanVleet (282). Last year Burton set WSU’s rookie record with 124 dimes.
Pre-game
Live in-game updates