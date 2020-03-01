Wichita State Shockers @ SMU Mustangs: Updates, scores, results

DALLAS (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (21-7, 9-6) meet the SMU Mustangs (19-8, 9-6) Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in a game with heavy postseason implications.

LIVE UPDATES

11:07 2H | WSU 35, SMU 50



We nail three triples in a row to cut the deficit to 15. Etienne, Sherfield and Dennis with 3s on this little 9-0 run. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

Etienne, Sherfield and Dennis each hit a three for a little 9-0 run – bringing Wichita State within 15.



SMU leads, 50-35; 11:07 remains. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 1, 2020

The Shockers are ice cold in this game…shooting just 25% (9-36) from the field and 23% (5-22) from beyond the three-point line. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) March 1, 2020

The second half hasn't been any better for @GoShockersMBB as SMU has outscored them 13-2.



Shocks down 50-26 with 14:08 left in the game. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) March 1, 2020

Dallas, we have a problem.



SMU extends their lead to 24 out of the half; 14:32 remains. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 1, 2020

14:32 2H | WSU 26, SMU 50



Coach Marshall calls timeout. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

Back in action in Dallas. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

Work to do in Half No. 2. pic.twitter.com/QmF4uo8DNv — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

Wichita State is off to a slow start – shooting 23.1% (6 of 26), while holding SMU to 52.4% (11 of 21).



Shockers trail, 28-18; 4 minutes remain in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 1, 2020

7:30 1H | WSU 17, SMU 23



The Mustangs with some momentum after a 9-5 advantage over the last 3:36. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

…second-straight game that Wichita State did not start a freshman.



Prior to Thursday night's game against Temple, Gregg Marshall had opened the game with at least one freshman on the court in 64-straight games going back to the 2018-19 season opener. https://t.co/AF3qceUInG — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 1, 2020

11:06 1H | WSU 12, SMU 12@TheTyEtienne1 knocks down a triple to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/fwBQ3cTWNA — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

Grant Sherfield checks in after not playing last game against Temple, and immediately makes an impact – nailing his first three.



12-all; 11:06 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) March 1, 2020

13:14 1H | WSU 7, SMU 12



Jaime Echenique off to a strong start in the stat sheet to no surprise. He's got a pair of free throws and four rebounds. — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 1, 2020

PREGAME

The @GoShockersMBB are getting UP for a big challenge on the road. @SMUBasketball is 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the AAC in Moody this year. First round bye in the @American_MBB on the line. NCAA bubble teams going at it. pic.twitter.com/e47DmliGdH — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 1, 2020

PREVIEW

WSU and SMU enter the weekend tied for fourth-place in the American Athletic Conference standings with three games to play. The top-four seeds earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Sunday’s matchup qualifies for Quadrant II status on WSU’s team sheet. The Shockers are a solid 8-7 in Q-I and Q-II games and a perfect 13-0 in Q-III/IV contests.

This is the only regular season meeting between the teams. WSU has won three of the four games in the American Era, including both visits to Moody Coliseum.

The Shockers came from behind to beat Temple on Thursday night, 72-69, in a game that featured 14 lead changes. WSU used an 11-1 run to erase a seven-point deficit with 4:00 to play. Trey Wade scored a season-high 21 points, Jamarius Burton paired 15 points with six assists and Jaime Echenique notched his sixth double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. WSU’s 50% shooting night was its best since Dec. 29.

SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this year and is looking to finish out a perfect home conference slate.

The Shockers are 4-4 this year in true road games and 95-54 in 13 seasons under Gregg Marshall.

WSU ranks ninth nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and will look to slow an SMU team that rates 19th in offensive efficiency. The Mustangs are the conference’s highest-scoring team (74.4 points) despite playing at one of the nation’s slowest paces (No. 323 out of 353 teams in KenPom’s adjusted tempo).

WSU (22nd, .391) ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense. The Shockers have held 20 of their 28 opponents under 40% and 10 of them to less than 60 points.

WSU is 16-2 when it makes at least 40% from the field and a perfect 15-0 when outshooting its opponent. SMU is 12-0 when holding its opponent under 40%.

With a Sunday victory, the Shockers would match their 2018-19 win total (22) and join Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas as the only programs that have won at least 22 games in every season since 2010.