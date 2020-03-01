Wichita State Shockers @ SMU Mustangs: Updates, scores, results

DALLAS (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (21-7, 9-6) meet the SMU Mustangs (19-8, 9-6) Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in a game with heavy postseason implications.
WSU and SMU enter the weekend tied for fourth-place in the American Athletic Conference standings with three games to play. The top-four seeds earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Sunday’s matchup qualifies for Quadrant II status on WSU’s team sheet. The Shockers are a solid 8-7 in Q-I and Q-II games and a perfect 13-0 in Q-III/IV contests.
This is the only regular season meeting between the teams. WSU has won three of the four games in the American Era, including both visits to Moody Coliseum.
The Shockers came from behind to beat Temple on Thursday night, 72-69, in a game that featured 14 lead changes. WSU used an 11-1 run to erase a seven-point deficit with 4:00 to play. Trey Wade scored a season-high 21 points, Jamarius Burton paired 15 points with six assists and Jaime Echenique notched his sixth double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. WSU’s 50% shooting night was its best since Dec. 29.
SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this year and is looking to finish out a perfect home conference slate.
The Shockers are 4-4 this year in true road games and 95-54 in 13 seasons under Gregg Marshall.
WSU ranks ninth nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and will look to slow an SMU team that rates 19th in offensive efficiency. The Mustangs are the conference’s highest-scoring team (74.4 points) despite playing at one of the nation’s slowest paces (No. 323 out of 353 teams in KenPom’s adjusted tempo).
WSU (22nd, .391) ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense. The Shockers have held 20 of their 28 opponents under 40% and 10 of them to less than 60 points.
WSU is 16-2 when it makes at least 40% from the field and a perfect 15-0 when outshooting its opponent. SMU is 12-0 when holding its opponent under 40%.
With a Sunday victory, the Shockers would match their 2018-19 win total (22) and join Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas as the only programs that have won at least 22 games in every season since 2010.