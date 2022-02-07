WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Shockers softball is gearing up for its first road trip of the season to compete in the BearKat Classic tournament in Huntsville, Texas.

The reigning American Conference champs have 15 returners, including All-American shortstop Sydney McKinney and senior right-handed pitcher Caitlin Bingham.

“We’re all chopping at the bit to just get out there and play,” said Bingham. “I mean, January is the longest month of the year, and I have said that for five years. We practice and practice and practice, and it’s like finally we can go out there and compete against somebody else.”

But the Shockers do have some new faces this year, especially on the mound, who have already made an impact this preseason.

“Kenzie Schopfer and Ally Cooper, I think both of them are going to be impact players for us this year. I think Alison was picked in the top 100 freshmen to look out for,” said Shockers head coach Kristi Bredbenner.

Wichita State is jumping right into the fire with five games in three days. They will face Dayton on Friday, followed by Sam Houston, South Dakota and Houston Baptist. The following weekend, the Shockers will head to Fayetteville to face Arkansas in the Razorback Invitational.

The Shockers will be on the road for six weeks before returning to Wichita on March 23 to host Kansas.