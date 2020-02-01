Wichita State Shockers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Live updates, score, results, highlights

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita State WSU Shockers Athletics.jpg

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (17-3, 5-2 and ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Poll and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-6, 6-1 and receiving votes) Saturday evening inside the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

  • The Shockers are in action for the first time in seven days. Last Saturday’s 87-79 victory over UCF capped a grueling post-Christmas stretch of nine games in 28 days. Dexter Dennis was the catalyst against the Knights, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds to earn a spot on conference’s weekly honor roll. The Shockers out-rebounded UCF by 17 and held the visitors to 37% from the field.
  • Wichita State ranks among the national leaders in winning percentage (10th, .850), field goal percentage defense (23rd, .384) and turnover margin (25th, +3.5). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 14th nationally in efficiency.
  • 17 victories matches the Shockers’ regular season total from a year ago. WSU opened AAC play 1-6 in 2019 but has since won 14 of its last 18 conference games.
  • Tulsa has also made strides. The Hurricane are out to a 6-1 start — half-a-game back of first-place Houston (7-1) — on the heels of last year’s 8-10 finish. Tulsa’s five-game winning streak includes home victories over the league’s preseason co-favorites (Memphis & Houston).
  • This is meeting No. 131 in a series that began in 1931. WSU and Tulsa were Missouri Valley Conference rivals from 1945-96. The Shockers hold a 69-61 lead and have won five-straight and 12 of the last 13.
  • WSU swept last year’s series: 79-68 in Wichita behind Markis McDuffie’s 29 points and 81-60 in Tulsa with help from a school-record-tying 15 three-pointers.
  • The Shockers have a losing record in Tulsa (29-35) but are 5-3 at the Reynolds Center (now in its 22nd season).
  • Tulsa is WSU’s closest conference trip (less than 200 miles and roughly two-and-a-half hours by bus). Two years ago the teams played in front of a capacity crowd. It was the Reynolds Center’s first sellout since 2009.
  • The Shockers are 3-1 on the road this year and have won nine of their last 10 going back to last February.

Pre-game

Live in-game updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories