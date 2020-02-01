Wichita State Shockers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Live updates, score, results, highlights

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (17-3, 5-2 and ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Poll and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-6, 6-1 and receiving votes) Saturday evening inside the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
- The Shockers are in action for the first time in seven days. Last Saturday’s 87-79 victory over UCF capped a grueling post-Christmas stretch of nine games in 28 days. Dexter Dennis was the catalyst against the Knights, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds to earn a spot on conference’s weekly honor roll. The Shockers out-rebounded UCF by 17 and held the visitors to 37% from the field.
- Wichita State ranks among the national leaders in winning percentage (10th, .850), field goal percentage defense (23rd, .384) and turnover margin (25th, +3.5). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 14th nationally in efficiency.
- 17 victories matches the Shockers’ regular season total from a year ago. WSU opened AAC play 1-6 in 2019 but has since won 14 of its last 18 conference games.
- Tulsa has also made strides. The Hurricane are out to a 6-1 start — half-a-game back of first-place Houston (7-1) — on the heels of last year’s 8-10 finish. Tulsa’s five-game winning streak includes home victories over the league’s preseason co-favorites (Memphis & Houston).
- This is meeting No. 131 in a series that began in 1931. WSU and Tulsa were Missouri Valley Conference rivals from 1945-96. The Shockers hold a 69-61 lead and have won five-straight and 12 of the last 13.
- WSU swept last year’s series: 79-68 in Wichita behind Markis McDuffie’s 29 points and 81-60 in Tulsa with help from a school-record-tying 15 three-pointers.
- The Shockers have a losing record in Tulsa (29-35) but are 5-3 at the Reynolds Center (now in its 22nd season).
- Tulsa is WSU’s closest conference trip (less than 200 miles and roughly two-and-a-half hours by bus). Two years ago the teams played in front of a capacity crowd. It was the Reynolds Center’s first sellout since 2009.
- The Shockers are 3-1 on the road this year and have won nine of their last 10 going back to last February.
