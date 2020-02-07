Wichita State Shockers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Updates, score, results

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita State Shockers (17-4, 5-3 and receiving votes in both major polls) play host to the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 7-2) Thursday evening in an American Athletic Conference matchup at Charles Koch Arena.The Shockers are coming off a 54-51 heartbreaker at Tulsa last Saturday. Jaime Echenique posted his third double-double of the year with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals, but Tulsa won it at the buzzer on a desperation heave. A win would have forced a four-way tie atop the standings. Instead, the Shockers entered the week two games back of the first-place Hurricane in the loss column.

Thursday night continues a tough stretch for the Shockers with the second of three-straight games against conference title contenders. On Sunday WSU travels to No. 25 Houston (2 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Cincinnati erased a 15-point deficit over the final 13 minutes to defeat Houston last Saturday, 64-62. The Bearcats are riding a four-game winning streak. Reigning conference player of the year Jarron Cumberland has averaged 20.0 points over that stretch.

WSU ranks among the national leaders in winning percentage (t-15th, .810), field goal percentage defense (19th, .384) and turnover margin (24th, +3.4). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 11th nationally in efficiency.

WSU has held 16 of its 21 opponents under 40% from the field. The Shockers are 15-1 in those games with the lone loss coming last Saturday at Tulsa (.372).

Jamarius Burton needs six more assists to reach 200 for his career. He’d be just the sixth Shocker to hit that milestone before the end of his sophomore season, joining Joe Griffin (306), Landry Shamet (288), Fred VanVleet (282), Bob Trogele (226) and Paul Guffrovich (204). A year ago, Burton set WSU’s freshman record with 124 dimes.

17 victories matches the Shockers’ regular season total from a year ago. WSU opened AAC play 1-6 in 2019 but has since won 14 of its last 19 conference games.

Cincinnati swept three meetings in 2018-19, including the conference tournament semifinal. Last January the Bearcats became the first visiting team in nearly a decade to win back-to-back games at CKA.

In-game updates

Back in action in Wichita. #WatchUs



Tune in to @ESPN to catch the second half. pic.twitter.com/mjPio92icE — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 7, 2020

Buckle up. It's going to be a good second half. #WatchUs pic.twitter.com/c19gDuRJhy — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 7, 2020

@jaimeechenique follows his own miss to bring @GoShockersMBB within one…He has 10 points so far in this one.



Bearcats ahead 36-35 with 1:02 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

OFFICALS TIME-OUT



Bearcats up 35-31 on @GoShockersMBB with 3:06 left in the first half.



The Shocks work on the offensive glass (7-2) is helping them stay close. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

The Bearcats have made their last 5 of 7 from the field to lead the Shockers; 35-31; 3:06 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 7, 2020

We are all knotted at 26 with 6:41 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

It's 26-all; 6:41 remains in the half.



Jaime Echenique leads all scorers with 8 points and 4 rebounds. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 7, 2020

Good news: Wichita State went on a 9-0 run

Bad news: Cincinnati continued to go on a 10-0 run

+ Wichita State has not scored over the last 2:43



Bearcats up, 21-18; 11:30 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 7, 2020

Bearcats up 21-18 on @GoShockersMBB with 11:33 left in the first half.@TheTyEtienne1 has nailed both of the Shockers 3-pointers so far. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

Bearcats are a perfect 5-5 from the field so far after a Chris Vogt dunk…He’s headed to the charity stripe after the break. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

Cincinnati has not missed a shot.



Wichita State trails, 10-9; 15:44 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 7, 2020

Cincinnati up 10-9 on the @GoShockersMBB with 15:44 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) February 7, 2020

Pre-game

Let's go. #WatchUs



We're on @ESPN for those not rocking The Roundhouse with us. pic.twitter.com/ev4tmmiKxZ — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 7, 2020