Wichita State Shockers vs. Houston Cougars: Live in-game updates, scores, results

Wichita State’s sophomore guard Dexter Dennis gets locked in as the Shockers look to get back on track today against the Houston Cougars after suffering their second loss of the season. (Shockwave Digital Network/Khánh Nguyen)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Coming off of their first loss in 49 days, the Wichita State Shockers (15-2 and a consensus No. 16 in the national polls) return home Saturday for a key American Athletic Conference matchup against the Houston Cougars (13-4 and receiving votes).

Four one-loss teams, including WSU (3-1) and UH (3-1), are tied atop the standings. The winner maintains at least a share of first-place. Tulsa (3-1) plays at Tulane on Saturday. No. 22 Memphis (3-1) has the weekend off.

WSU’s Gregg Marshall will coach his 200th game at Charles Koch Arena. He’s 173-26 (.869) in 13 seasons.

WSU is 12-0 at home this year (11-0 CKA). Its 14-game home winning streak is one of the nation’s 10-longest active and is tied for eighth-longest in Shocker history. The last loss was Feb. 25, 2019 vs. Memphis.

It’s been more than two years since Houston’s last Roundhouse visit. The Cougars were guest of honor for WSU’s American conference home debut on Jan. 4, 2018 — an 81-60 Shocker win. Houston has won each of the three games since (two in Houston and one in the 2018 AAC semifinals in Orlando).

WSU spent five days on the east coast and split a pair of road games. Sunday’s win at UConn (89-86, 2OT) was the Shockers first double-overtime action in nearly eight years. Wednesday night’s 65-53 loss at Temple snapped a nine-game winning streak as well as a run of eight-consecutive true road wins. WSU led by six at halftime but shot just 30% for the game. Jaime Echenique (career highs 20 points and 13 rebounds) and Jamarius Burton (16 points) were a combined 14-of-27 from the field. The rest of the team hit just 5-of-32.

The Shockers rank among the national leaders in turnover margin (20th, +4.2) and field goal percentage defense (32nd, .386).

KenPom rates the Shocker defense 20th nationally in efficiency. Houston is 10th in offensive efficiency.

Houston leads the nation in rebound margin (+11.5) and is No. 2 in offensive rebounds-per-game (15.6).

A projected sellout on Saturday would be WSU’s sixth-straight.

Preview

One of the conference's best is in our house today.



🏀 vs. @UHCougarMBK

⏰ 3 p.m.

🏟️ Charles Koch Arena



📺 ESPN2

📺 ESPN2
🔊 KEYN 103.7 FM

Your @KSNNews sports team is live from The Roundhouse as @GoShockersMBB takes on @UHCougarMBK!



Stay with us for updates throughout the game 🤗 https://t.co/usTcAkoznE — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 18, 2020

Live in-game updates

Houston up 8-5 on the @GoShockersMBB with 15:27 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 18, 2020

With another break in the action we find @GoShockersMBB down 12-10 to Houston in a showdown of @American_MBB foes.



14:05 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 18, 2020

Wichita State goes scoreless for nearly three minutes as Houston extends their lead 17-10; 11:42 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 18, 2020