Wichita State Shockers vs. Memphis Tigers: Updates, score, results, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State hosts Memphis on Wednesday in the only regular season meeting between the two programs.

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State swept its regular season series with Temple following an 85-75 road win last Wednesday. Wichita State connected on a school record 15 three-pointers in the victory, while also setting season highs in three-point attempts (27), three-point percentage (55.6 percent) and assists (21). Maya Brewer hit a career-high five three-pointers on the way to a career-high 19 points. Ashley Reid also poured in a career-best five triples for 15 points and six assists. DJ McCarty added 14 points and Asia Henderson scored eight of her 10 in the third quarter. Seraphine Bastin nearly logged a triple-double with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Memphis enters the matchup at 12-11 overall and 3-7 in league play. The Tigers own league wins over SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. Jamirah Shutes paces Memphis in scoring (15.2), assists (3.4) and steals (35). Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu averages 11.4 points to go with a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. Fankam-Mendjiadeu has eight double-doubles this season, which ranks second in the American Athletic Conference and top 50 nationally. Madison Griggs sits in the top three in the league in three-pointers made (2nd, 65), three-pointers attempted (3rd, 155) and three-point percentage (3rd, 41.9%). The Tigers shoot 42.1 percent from the field as a team, good for second in the conference. They also rank 2nd in free throws made and attempted.

PRE-GAME

Your @KSNNews sports team is live from Charles Koch Arena as @GoShockersWBB takes on @MemphisWBB!



Stay with us for updates throughout the game 🤗 https://t.co/qkJjvNHY25 — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 13, 2020

Tipoff time in Wichita! @GoShockersWBB try to win three straight as they square off against @MemphisWBB live right now. Don't miss the action.

Stream it here: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs#WatchUs pic.twitter.com/9053WqPrGs — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

FIRST QUARTER

Memphis opens the game shooting 56% from the field.



Wichita State trails, 11-7; 3:40 remains in the first quarter. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) February 13, 2020

3:40 1Q | Memphis is 5-for-9 from the field to open the game, giving them an early 11-7 lead. #GoGetIt — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) February 13, 2020

Ashley Reid gets the steal, runs it down into the paint and hits the tough shot for the And 1 for @GoShockersWBB as they face @MemphisWBB live now.

Stream it: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs#Watchus pic.twitter.com/uoeXMi6hQN — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

The good news: We had six offensive rebounds in the 1st quarter.



The bad news: We were 3-of-16 from the field. — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) February 13, 2020

SECOND QUARTER

4:52 2Q | Memphis leads 24-18.



Shyia Smith leads the way with 5 points, followed by Trajata Colbert and Mariah McCully with 4 each. #GoGetIt — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) February 13, 2020

DJ McCully zips the pass to Trajata Colbert who is past the @MemphisWBB Defense and breaks the cold streak from the floor for @GoShockersWBB.

Watch it live: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs pic.twitter.com/XTAJsa8H6c — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

Carla Bremaud gets the floater to drop and @GoShockersWBB are gaining some offensive tempo against @MemphisWBB now as we close in on halftime.

Watch it live: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs#Watchus pic.twitter.com/glD6mU20i4 — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

Awesome Handles! Mariah McCully dupes two @MemphisWBB defenders on her drive to the rim and scores a big bucket for @GoShockersWBB.

Stream it: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs#Watchus pic.twitter.com/0AWmlRIN4a — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

Halftime in Wichita. @GoShockersWBB and @MemphisWBB are tied at 32. Going to be a thrilling second half so don't miss any of it.

Stream it live: https://t.co/yp6jkDB0xs#Watchus pic.twitter.com/F7cn9pIjUz — YurView Kansas (@YurViewKS) February 13, 2020

THIRD QUARTER