Wichita State Shockers vs. Memphis Tigers: Updates, score, results, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State hosts Memphis on Wednesday in the only regular season meeting between the two programs.
LAST TIME OUT
Wichita State swept its regular season series with Temple following an 85-75 road win last Wednesday. Wichita State connected on a school record 15 three-pointers in the victory, while also setting season highs in three-point attempts (27), three-point percentage (55.6 percent) and assists (21). Maya Brewer hit a career-high five three-pointers on the way to a career-high 19 points. Ashley Reid also poured in a career-best five triples for 15 points and six assists. DJ McCarty added 14 points and Asia Henderson scored eight of her 10 in the third quarter. Seraphine Bastin nearly logged a triple-double with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
SCOUTING THE TIGERS
Memphis enters the matchup at 12-11 overall and 3-7 in league play. The Tigers own league wins over SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. Jamirah Shutes paces Memphis in scoring (15.2), assists (3.4) and steals (35). Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu averages 11.4 points to go with a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. Fankam-Mendjiadeu has eight double-doubles this season, which ranks second in the American Athletic Conference and top 50 nationally. Madison Griggs sits in the top three in the league in three-pointers made (2nd, 65), three-pointers attempted (3rd, 155) and three-point percentage (3rd, 41.9%). The Tigers shoot 42.1 percent from the field as a team, good for second in the conference. They also rank 2nd in free throws made and attempted.
