Wichita State Shockers vs. SMU Mustangs: Updates, score, results, highlights

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena)

TV: COX YurView (HD 2022)

Audio: GoShockers.com/Listen

Live Stats: ShockerStats.com

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State improved to 3-0 at Tulane since joining The American with a 69-68 win on Sunday. Wichita State swiped a season-high 17 steals and forced 26 Tulane turnovers – the second most this season. Mariah McCully scored a team-high 19 points to go with a career-high seven steals. McCully has scored 10 or more in 16 consecutive games. Maya Brewer knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left. She tallied 11 of her 15 points after halftime. Brewer also pulled down a career-high seven rebounds, while going 6-of-9 from the floor.



SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS

SMU enters the matchup at 10-14 overall and 4-8 in league play. The Mustangs defeated Wichita State back on Jan. 29 in Dallas, 64-44. Johnasia Cash averages a near double-double with 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. Cash has nine double-doubles and her 9.3 boards per game rank third in the league. Kayla White leads the Mustangs in scoring at 10.9 per game. Reagan Bradley leads SMU in assists (106) and steals (45) to go with 9.4 points. Bradley’s assist numbers are tops in The American. SMU pulls down 16.3 offensive rebounds a game, which tops The American and places them eighth nationally. The Mustangs average 42.2 rebounds per game, good for third in the conference and 25th in the country.



THE SERIES VS. SMU

Wichita State and SMU have met nine times prior to Wednesday’s matchup. The Shockers are 3-0 all-time vs. SMU in Wichita, including 2-0 as members of The American. Wichita State will look to split the season series with the Mustangs after dropping the first meeting in 2020 at SMU. The two teams split the regular season series a season ago with the home team winning each matchup.



LAST MEETING

Wichita State was held to a season-low 44 points in round one at SMU, where the Mustangs ran away with a 64-44 win in Moody Coliseum. Wichita State has lost its last two contests at SMU by an average of 24.0 points. Wichita State hit just 32.1 percent of its field goal tries and 2-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Shockers also committed 30 turnovers – six players had three or more turnovers. For the first time this season, Wichita State failed to have a player reach double figures in the scoring column. Seraphine Bastin had a team-high eight points and DJ McCarty added seven and three steals.

UP NEXT

Wichita State goes for the season sweep of Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 23 when the Shockers make the short trip south. The Shockers and Golden Hurricane tip at 2 p.m. CT.