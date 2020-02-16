Wichita State Shockers vs. Tulane Green Wave: Updates, score, results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State Shockers (18-6, 6-5) look to continue their newfound momentum Sunday afternoon against the Tulane Green Wave (10-14, 2-10) in an American Athletic Conference contest at Charles Koch Arena.

Sunday is, fittingly Homecoming for Wichita State, which is quite fitting. After playing six of their last nine on the road, the Shockers are back home for three of their next four. WSU is 13-2 this year in Wichita (12-2 at CKA).

This is WSU’s first home action since a last-second loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 6. The Shockers haven’t lost consecutive home games since February, 2011 (SIU & VCU).

This will be the only regular season meeting between WSU and Tulane. The Shockers swept both games during the 2018-19 campaign and lead the all-time series 3-0. The teams had never played prior to 2018.

In the 2018-19 regular season finale (Mar. 9, 2019 in New Orleans). WSU scored 36 points over the final 10 minutes to erase a nine-point deficit, and Dexter Dennis sank a corner three with no time left to lift the Shockers to an 82-79 victory.

Tulane opened conference play 2-2 but has dropped its last eight games. The Green Wave have the nation’s 13th-best turnover margin (+4.3) but also have the seventh-worst rebounding margin (-7.6).

Both sides have surpassed their 2019 regular season win totals. Tulane has 10 victories – up from four. The Shockers reached the 18-win mark on Thursday after going 17-13 a season ago.

WSU’s 75-58 win at UCF on Thursday snapped a three-game losing streak. Erik Stevenson erupted for 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Shockers held UCF to 31.7% from the field and outrebounded the Knights by 17.

WSU ranks among the national leaders in offensive rebounding (28th, 12.54) and field goal percentage defense (28th, .392). KenPom rates the Shocker defense 12th in adjusted efficiency.

After a stretch of 10-straight games against KenPom top-100 defenses, the Shockers face a Tulane team that ranks 203rd. WSU is shooting a league-low 40.6% this year. Tulane foes are shooting a league-high 45.7%.

