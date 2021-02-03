Wichita State-SMU men’s basketball game rescheduled for Feb. 14

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

The Wichita State-SMU game in Dallas, originally scheduled for Feb. 15, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Feb. 10 game between Tulane and Tulsa will take place at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla., at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Tulane.

The Feb. 20 game between USF and SMU will take place at Moody Coliseum in Dallas at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPNU. That game was originally scheduled to be played at USF.

The game sites were adjusted after COVID-related issues with the respective visiting teams caused the first scheduled matchups between the teams to be postponed.

