Wichita State-SMU nen’s basketball game rescheduled for Feb. 15

Shockers

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men’s basketball game between Wichita State and SMU originally scheduled for Jan. 17 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 in Dallas.

The game time is set for 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on ESPN+.

The game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing at SMU.

On Wednesday, Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State topped Tulsa 72-53. Darien Jackson led the Golden Hurricane with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories