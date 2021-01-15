Wichita State-SMU nen’s basketball game rescheduled for Feb. 15

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men’s basketball game between Wichita State and SMU originally scheduled for Jan. 17 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 in Dallas.
The game time is set for 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on ESPN+.
The game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing at SMU.
On Wednesday, Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State topped Tulsa 72-53. Darien Jackson led the Golden Hurricane with 12 points and nine rebounds.