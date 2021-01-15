Wichita State-SMU nen’s basketball game rescheduled for Feb. 15

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the last nine meetings between Wichita State and Tulsa in Wichita, the same team has come out on top. The Shockers. They continued a dominant streak against the Golden Hurricane in their hometown with a, 72-53, victory Wednesday night inside of Charles Koch Arena. Morris Udeze had a career night with 20 points on a 6-for-7 shooting performance. He continued his strong season with his fifth game with 10 points or more. Udeze was just two rebounds shy of a double-double. Wichita State never trailed throughout the game, but the Golden Hurricane weren't out of reach until the final moments when the Shockers finished the game on an 11-0 run. The Shockers set up a lead thanks to a 9-2 run to close out the first half. Tulsa fought back with a 10-0 run of their own in the middle of the second half, cutting the lead to five. The Shockers swung momentum back their way with a Ricky Council IV and-one and a Dexter Dennis three-pointer. From that point on, the Golden Hurricane never trimmed the deficit to fewer than eight points. Tyson Etienne made five three-point baskets and scored six of the Shockers final 11 points to earn his fifth 20-point game and his third in the last four games. He closed out the contest with 20 points. Council came off the AAC Freshman of the Week award with an 11-point performance. He added five rebounds and three assists as well. The Shockers' next scheduled contest is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 against Memphis inside the FedexForum. That game is slated to air on either ESPN or ESPN2.