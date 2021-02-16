Wichita State Softball: Maverick Classic schedule change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to current weather conditions, dates have been changed for Wichita State’s opening weekend tournament, the Maverick Classic. The three-day tournament was originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday (Feb.19-21) but now will begin Sunday and end Tuesday (Feb. 21-23).

Wichita State will open play on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Texas State.

Sunday, Feb. 21
12:00     Texas State vs ACU
2:30       Texas State vs Wichita State
5:00       UTA vs ACU
 
Monday, Feb. 22
9:00       Texas State vs ACU
11:30     ACU vs Arkansas
2:00       Texas State vs Wichita State
4:30       UTA vs Wichita State
7:00       UTA vs Arkansas
 
Tuesday, Feb. 23
10:00     Wichita vs Arkansas
12:30     UTA vs Arkansas

