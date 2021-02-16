WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to current weather conditions, dates have been changed for Wichita State’s opening weekend tournament, the Maverick Classic. The three-day tournament was originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday (Feb.19-21) but now will begin Sunday and end Tuesday (Feb. 21-23).
Wichita State will open play on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Texas State.
Sunday, Feb. 21
12:00 Texas State vs ACU
2:30 Texas State vs Wichita State
5:00 UTA vs ACU
Monday, Feb. 22
9:00 Texas State vs ACU
11:30 ACU vs Arkansas
2:00 Texas State vs Wichita State
4:30 UTA vs Wichita State
7:00 UTA vs Arkansas
Tuesday, Feb. 23
10:00 Wichita vs Arkansas
12:30 UTA vs Arkansas
Wichita State Softball: Maverick Classic schedule change
