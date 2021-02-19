Wichita State softball opens season in Houston on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State’s original season-opening tournament in Arlington was canceled, but the Shockers will head to the Lone Star State anyway. Wichita State will now play four games in two days as part of the Scrap Yard Blizzard Challenge in Conroe, Texas.

Wichita State will face Tarleton State, Lamar, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No. 7 Texas Saturday and Sunday at the Scrap Yard Sports Complex.

Sat., Feb. 20 – Wichita State vs. Tarleton State – 12:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 20 – Wichita State vs. Lamar – 2:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 21 – Wichita State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi – 11:00 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 21 – Wichita State vs. Texas – 1:15 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY VS. TOURNAMENT

The Shockers are a combined 7-11 against the tournament field.

Lamar: 1-0

Texas: 3-6

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: 3-5

Tarleton State: 0-0

SCOUTING TARLETON STATE

Tarleton State was 19-4 in 2020 in its final year as a Division II program and member of the Lone Star Conference. When the season came to an abrupt end last March, Tarleton was the only remaining undefeated team in the LSC standings –making them the de facto conference champions in their final season of Division II. Tarleton made the jump to NCAA Division I on July 1, 2020 and are now a transitioning member of the Western Athletic Conference. Tarleton was picked to finish seventh in the WAC preseason polls. Georgia Capell and Destiny Crumpley were named to the Preseason All-WAC team.

SERIES HISTORY

Wichita State and Tarleton State have never met on the diamond, with the matchup being the first between the two programs.

LAST MEETING WITH THE TEXANS

Wichita State and Tarleton State have never met.

SCOUTING LAMAR

Lamar is the only team in the tournament that has played in 2021. The Cardinals are 1-3 to start the season, having split a two-game series against Houston and then getting swept by UTSA. Through four games, Lamar is hitting just .131 as a team, and has scored only 10 runs. Hannah Carpenter leads with one home run and four RBI. Aaliyah Ruiz is 1-1 in the circle with a 5.44 ERA in 9.0 innings.

SERIES HISTORY

The teams have met just one time, with Wichita State holding a 1-0 advantage in the series.

LAST MEETING WITH THE CARDINALS

Wichita State and Lamar met a year ago in Austin at the Texas Classic. The Shockers pounded out 19 runs in a 19-2 run-rule win vs. the Cardinals. It was the most runs scored in the Bredbenner era.

SCOUTING TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI

Texas A&M Corpus Christi finished the abbreviated 2020 season at 6-16 under then first-year head coach Kristen Zaleski. Sophomore Sammi Thomas was named to the Preseason SLC All-Conference SecondTeam. The Buford, Georgia native hit for a .400 average in a shortened 2020 season. She appeared in 13 games and registered a .700 slugging percentage. As a freshman in 2019, the utility player earned a spot on the All-Conference Third-Team. – The Islanders return their biggest power hitter in freshman Sydney Hoyt. She recorded four homers and 14 RBIs in a shortened season and led the team with a .571 slugging and 1.008 OPS.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the ninth meeting in the series. The Shockers trail the Islanders in the all-time series, 3-5. Wichita State is 2-1 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi under Bredbenner.

LAST MEETING WITH THE ISLANDERS

Wichita State defeated Texas A&M Corpus Christi last season at the Texas Classic in Austin. The Shockers run-ruled the Islanders, 14-4. Wichita State scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back. Neleigh Herring and Bailey Urban both homered and drove in four runs in the contest.

SCOUTING TEXAS

Texas finished the 2020 campaign at 24-3 and ranked in the top five nationally. The Longhorns enter the season riding a 10-game win streak, returning 15 letterwinners. Texas led the nation in batting average (.376) and doubles (62). Combined, Texas is returning 75% of the runs, 80% of the hits, 79% of the doubles, 67% of the HR’s, 74% of the RBIs, 74% of the walks and 86% of the stolen bases from last season. From a pitching standpoint, the Longhorns are returning three hurlers who combined for 13-of-24 total wins, 15-of-27 total starts, six-of-10 total shutouts and 89-of-173 total innings pitched during the 2020 campaign.

SERIES HISTORY

The teams have met a total of nine times. Texas holds a 6-3 advantage in the series. Under Bredbenner, the Shockers are just 2-3 against the Longhorns.

LAST MEETING WITH THE LONGHORNS

Texas won both matchups just last season in Austin. As part of the season-opening tournament, the Texas Classic, Wichita State fell by scores of 10-2 and 9-1 against the No. 6 Longhorns.