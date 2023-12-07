WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University softball released its schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.

The Shockers are coming off a season in which they finished 44-12 overall and 16-2 in the American Athletic Conference. The season ended in the Stillwater Regional, where they won one of two games against Nebraska and lost to Oklahoma State.

This season, Wichita State will have the opportunity to enact revenge on both of those teams, as the Shockers will play both twice.

They’ll face Nebraska twice in the Big Red Invitational from March 1-3 and then head to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State on March 6. The Cowboys will come to Wichita on April 17.

There are also two matchups against Arkansas. The Razorbacks visited Wichita State last season while being ranked in the Top 10, a game the Shockers won 10-2. This season, the Shockers will head to Fayetteville and play in the Razorback Invitational Feb. 23-25.

To view the entire schedule, you can visit the WSU website by clicking here.