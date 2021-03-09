Wichita State splits doubleheader with South Dakota State

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State saw its eight game win streak come to an end in the first game of a doubleheader vs. South Dakota State (4-3) Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium, but bounced back to win the nightcap, 5-3.

Wichita State (11-3) entered the twin bill winners of eight in a row and receiving two votes in this week’s NFCA Poll, but South Dakota State also came in having won its last nine games and was off to a 9-1 start this season.

Bailey Lange (5-1) suffered her first loss of the season, throwing all seven innings and allowing four runs on eight hits, while striking out seven.

Addison Barnard and Madison Perrigan provided the lone offensive attack with a home run each.

South Dakota State didn’t waste any time getting the bats going, as they put two runs on the board in the top of the first on a two-run home run. They would add another run in the second on a sac fly.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that Wichita State scored its first run on Perrigan’s solo home run. The Jackrabbits immediately got the run back in the top of the fifth to lead 4-1.

Barnard’s two-run home run would be all the Shockers could get over the final three innings, dropping the first game, 4-3.

Erin McDonald (5-1) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and nine strikeouts, but hit four batters. Caitlin Bingham recorded her second save of the season in 2.0 innings of relief.

Neleigh Herring was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and Kaylee Huecker hit her first home run of the season, going 1-for-2. Wylie Glover’s sac fly accounted for the only other run.

For the second straight game, South Dakota State scored first with an RBI single. Herring would respond with her own RBI single in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1. Glover’s sac fly in the bottom of the second put Wichita State on top, 2-1.

Huecker’s solo home run in the fourth gave the Shockers a two-run cushion only to see the Jackrabbits answer with a two-run single in the top of the fifth to knot it at 3.

That set the stage for Herring’s go-ahead two-run shot providing the final margin of victory.

Up Next

Wichita State welcomes three teams to Wilkins Stadium for the Wichita State Tournament this weekend. Play begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The Shockers open play Friday at 2:30 p.m. vs. North Texas.