KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers’ non-conference schedule is taking shape, as the school announced they will be a part of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City this fall.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Classic is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 21 and 22 and will feature Wichita State University, Grand Canyon University, the University of Northern Iowa, and the University of San Francisco.

This will be the first time since 2013 that the Shockers have found themselves in the tournament, and they will be surrounded by some unfamiliar faces and one team who is an old conference foe.

The bracket for the tournament is yet to be revealed, but if Wichita State matches up with Grand Canyon, it would be the first meeting in school history between the two teams.

Should they match up with Northern Iowa, it would be the first time since 2017 that the two teams matched up, back when Wichita State was in the Missouri Valley Conference.

That game was played on Feb. 18, 2017, and the then-19th ranked Shockers took home a 73-44 win. The Shockers and Panthers have split 56 meetings all-time, according to a news release from the school.

Wichita State has faced San Francisco nine times in a series that goes all the way back to the Bill Russell and Cloe Littleton days. Most recently, the Shockers defeated San Francisco in December of 2005 and hold a 5-4 all-time series lead.

Last season, the Shockers finished in seventh place in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), with a 6-9 conference record and 15-13 overall. Most of that team left after the season via the transfer portal and National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, but Head Coach Isaac Brown has reconstructed the roster in hopes of a more competitive season.

Other non-conference games include matchups with the University of Central Arkansas, Alcorn State University, Tarleton State University, the University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Longwood University, Mississippi Valley State University, Oklahoma State University, and Texas Southern University.

Bracket and television assignments will be released at a later date. Tickets go on sale in early September through the T-Mobile Center box office and online by clicking here.