FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) — The bracket for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Basketball Championship has been released, and Wichita State is scheduled to play Tulsa in the first round.

The AAC Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

First round, Thursday, March 9

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 8 South Florida at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 UCF at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Quarterfinals, Friday, March 10

Game 4: Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Memphis at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Tulane at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals, Saturday, March 10

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Final, Sunday, March 12

Game 10: Semifinal Winners at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

For the latest information on the AAC Men’s Basketball Championship, visit theamerican.org/tournaments.

You can buy tickets to the Men’s Basketball Championship through Ticketmaster.