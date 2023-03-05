FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) — The bracket for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Basketball Championship has been released, and Wichita State is scheduled to play Tulsa in the first round.
The AAC Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
First round, Thursday, March 9
Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 8 South Florida at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 UCF at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State at 6 p.m. on ESPNU
Quarterfinals, Friday, March 10
Game 4: Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston at 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Memphis at 6 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Tulane at 8 p.m. on ESPNU
Semifinals, Saturday, March 10
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner at 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Final, Sunday, March 12
Game 10: Semifinal Winners at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN
For the latest information on the AAC Men’s Basketball Championship, visit theamerican.org/tournaments.
You can buy tickets to the Men’s Basketball Championship through Ticketmaster.