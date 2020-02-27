Wichita State track & field vies for conference titles in Birmingham

The Basics

The Shockers head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Action takes place Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex, which is one of the world’s most prestigious indoor track and field facilities.

The Shocker women are positioned to battle for a title. They come in as the defending outdoor champions and return six all-conference athletes from the 2019 meet including the Most Valuable Performer in Rebekah Topham.

The Shocker men figure to finish in the top half of the conference after losing firepower from the 2019 squad that finished as the conference runner-up. Young athletes have to step up after athletes responsible for 10 all-conference performances in 2019 were lost.

Meet Schedule

The American Athletic Indoor Track and Field Championships begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the pentathlon’s 60-meter hurdles. Day One continues at Noon with field events with running events slated for 12:25 p.m.

The second and final day of competition Saturday begins at 9 a.m. with the heptathlon’s 60-meter hurdles. Saturday’s field events kick off at 9:45 a.m. and running events begin at 11:20 a.m.

Last Time Out

The men’s and women’s track and field teams used one final opportunity to tune up for conference in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Arkansas Qualifier.

Taniyah McMillian had a breakout performance in the 400 meters. She made her event debut in the 400 and finished the race in 54.87 seconds, which immediately put her at No. 2 all-time for women in the indoor 400 meters.

Joseph Holthusen lowered his PR in the 60-meter hurdles again. He ran a 7.87 in the final to finish as the race’s runner-up. His time clocked in at tied for third in school history.

Alex Adams and Michael Bryan both threw new PRs in the weight throw. Adams neared 19 meters, throwing 18.94m/62-1.75. Bryan again PRd and broke 18 meters, tossing the weight 18.71m/61-4.75.

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Steve Rainbolt on the Meet

On the goals and expectations for this weekend

“Well this is a huge week in our season every year. We always really look forward to the conference championships weekends. That’s what we live for. We prepare for the cross country championship in the fall, indoor championship in the winter and outdoor championship in the spring. I’m really excited about it. I feel like we’ve got two real good teams. It looks like a major dogfight in the women’s race. If our women bring their A-game and come to compete, we’ll be one of the teams to beat. On the men’s side, it appears to be a super tough meet. It appears that Cincinnati, Houston and UConn are all three really really good, and it’ll be tough to break into that top three. We’re young and developing. We feel like we can battle for a fourth-place finish or higher.”

On putting Taniyah McMillian in the open 400 meters

“I can tell you that the discussions I’ve had with Coach Wise, we’ve seen evidence on some relays she can do that. We hadn’t realized she had the ability to do that. Now we’re thinking maybe instead of the 60 and the 200, let’s try the 200 and the 400. Coach Wise has done a fabulous job of working with her and helping her come along.”

On the men’s team and the expectations for them

“We’ve got a bunch of guys competing in their first AAC Championships, but I believe the guys want to outperform their expectations. If they outperform their expectations, that’s mission accomplished.”

Sprinting On to the Scene

Taniyah McMillian made her debut in the open 400 meters last weekend at the Arkansas Qualifier, and the redshirt-sophomore impressed on the fast track in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

McMillian ran the event in 54.87 seconds, which went down as the second-fastest indoor 400 meters’ race run by a woman in Shocker history. McMillian regularly runs a leg on the Shocker 4X400-meter relay team.

The race didn’t come without any adversity, though. McMillian said she regrets not running through the line, which would’ve lowered her already impressive time. Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Steve Rainbolt said he hoped McMillian learned a lesson from that because he thought it cost her a spot in the standings.

McMillian enters the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships ranked third in the event, and will be vying for all-conference honors.

Newcomers Wasting No Time

The Shocker men have had to overcome key losses on their roster this year, but a couple of new athletes have stepped in and made their impact felt immediately.

Antonio Norman came into the program after one year at Lindenwood University, a Division II school. He has already etched his name in the Shocker record books in the hurdles. Norman, who also excels at the 400-meter hurdles outdoors, ran a 7.93 in the 60-meter hurdles. His time puts him at No. 5 in school history. He has competed with teammate Joseph Holthusen on a weekly basis with the results being split fairly evenly between Norman and Holthusen in terms of faster times.

Adam Moore is in his first year of collegiate track and field after coming aboard from Staines-upon-Thames, England. Moore had previously shown his prowess on the youth international scene, finishing ninth in the 1,500 meters at the United Kingdom U23 Championships. He ran the Mile at the Iowa State Classic and clocked in with a time of 4:06.71 to place 20th in a field full of the country’s elite runners as well as pro athletes.

Norman and Moore have legitimate chances to score team points for the Shockers this weekend.

Worth Their Weight in Black and Yellow

Two of the best performing Shockers this season have come in the throwing ring. Alex Adams and Michael Bryan have excelled at the weight throw, an exclusively indoor event closest to the hammer throw.

Adams has set new personal bests in back-to-back-to-back weeks in the weight throw. Her most recent personal best came last weekend at the Arkansas Qualifier. She tossed the weight 18.94m/62-1.75 for a 24-centimeter personal best. Prior to that, Adams set 5- and 10-centimeter personal bests in the previous weeks of competition. Adams currently sits at No. 3 all-time in the event and is just six centimeters from becoming the third woman in Wichita State history to throw the weight at least 19 meters.

Bryan has had an equally successful indoor season. At the Arkansas Qualifier, Bryan threw the weight 18.71m/61-4.75 for a new personal best. Earlier this season, he saw the weight fly in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the Air Force Team Challenge. In Colorado, Bryan’s mark came in at 18.67m/61-3. He currently is No. 9 in school history in the weight throw.

Shockers at Olympic Marathon Trials

Former Shockers are already attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and it’s still just February.

Three former Shockers try their hand this weekend at qualifying for the Olympic marathon. Aliphine Tuliamuk, Kellyn Taylor (Johnson) and Chris Burnett try to qualify for the Olympics this weekend.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon takes place Saturday at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. The races will be shown on NBC with the men’s race beginning at 11:08 a.m. CST and the women’s race kicking off at 11:20 a.m. Burnett is in the men’s race, and Tuliamuk and Taylor will compete in the women’s race.

In order to qualify for the Olympics, athletes must have obtained the Olympic standard time and finish in the top three to earn an automatic bid to Tokyo. The fourth-place finisher will also be selected as the Marathon team’s alternate.

Tuliamuk was a Shocker legend, becoming an All-American 14 times and she finished second in the outdoor 10,000 meters in back-to-back years as a Shocker.

Taylor (then Kellyn Johnson) was also an All-American while with the Shockers. She finished as high as third in the indoor 5,000 meters. She finished with a time that Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Steve Rainbolt said would win the race most years.

Burnett finished in the top five in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the MVC Outdoor Championships in his final season as a Shocker. Burnett is now a physical therapy technician and run coach at True Physical Therapy. He is also a run coach at Fleet Feet Wichita.