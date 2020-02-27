Closings and Delays
Wichita State trying to help Jaime Echenique’s parents get from Columbia to Wichita for Senior Night

Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. – You can’t miss Shocker senior Jaime Echenique on the court, especially this season. Behind sophomore guard Erik Stevenson, Echenique is the second overall leading scorer on the team.

As his time with Wichita State is coming to an end, he is reaching out to head coach Gregg Marshall for help.

“We sat and chopped it up a little bit,” said Marshall. “I’m trying to help him, through our diplomatic ties, to get his parents a visa, so that they can come watch him on senior night and/or graduation. We talked about his final two home games maybe and final four regular season games.”

If his parents are able to attend, it would be their first time seeing Echenique play in a WSU uniform.

Echenique is the Shockers’ sole senior, and has been the much-needed constant for the young WSU team, comprised of 11 freshman and sophomores.

“He wishes there were other seniors to carry the water and spread that message to younger players who don’t have the same urgency he does,” said Marshall. “It’s tough hearing that from a kid.”

