WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) confirmed Monday that they have hired Brian Green as their new head baseball coach.

Washington State head coach Brian Green and players react during an NCAA baseball game against Oregon State on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

He comes from another WSU, Washington State University. He spent four of his nine seasons as a head coach there.

Green went 91-79 overall in his four seasons in Pullman, including a 29-win season in 2023 that matched the most wins for Washington State since 2010, according to WSU.

Shockers’ Athletic Director Kevin Saal was quoted in the statement from the university saying quote, “Brian has developed into one of the most respected and balanced leaders in college baseball, serving 10 years as a pac-12/sec assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, and nine years leading two unique programs in distinctly different leagues, brian has ushered transformational and unprecedented results.”

WSU also says in nine total seasons as a head coach, Green owns a career record of 249-201-1, good for a .553 winning percentage. He has appeared in seven NCAA Regionals as a head coach or assistant coach at the Division I level.

“Shocker Nation, I can promise you we are coming to work; to work hard and to get to the college world series. Our singular focus, attention and objective is to represent you in Omaha, making that dream a reality once again,” said Green. “What a monumental opportunity it is to lead Shocker baseball. Since learning of the opportunity in recent days, we haven’t slept, and we are excited to join Shocker Nation.”

Coach Green will be introduced at a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the home locker room at Eck Stadium. It is free and open to the public. The press conference will be streamed on ESPN+.

For more information on Green, check out “Wichita State Names Green Head Baseball Coach” on goshockers.com.