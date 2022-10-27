WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University fans gathered at Charles Koch Arena Thursday night for Shocker Madness.

Doors opened at 5:30 p.m., where ghouls and goblins could trick or treat, and fans could get autographs from the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Jaron Pierre, Issac Abide, Shammah Scott and Jaykwon Walton flew through the air in the slam dunk contest.

Curtessia “NuNu” Dean and Shamaryah Duncan from the women’s team and Jalen Ricks and Colby Rogers from the men’s team shot beyond the arc in the three-point contest.

WSU men’s basketball legends Ron Baker and Zach Bush, alongside Wu Shock and two other Shocker fans, judged the three-point contest.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams competed in intrasquad scrimmages getting ready for the ’22-’23 season as fans cheered them on.

Season tickets for the ’22-’23 Shocker basketball season are now on sale. To buy tickets, dial 316-978-FANS (3267) or stop by the Shocker Ticket Office, located inside Charles Koch Arena, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.