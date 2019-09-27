Wichita State University returns downtown December 14 to take on Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State and Intrust Bank Arena announced ticket prices and on sale dates for the Shockers’ annual downtown game, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Wichita State men’s basketball season ticket holders will have first opportunity to claim seats during a special presale period, Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with prices starting at just $18.

Fans may purchase seats by phone at 855-755-SEAT, online at selectaseat.com or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Primary WSU season ticket account holders should have received a letter with specific details. In order to protect the integrity of the Shocker Athletics Priority Points System, ticket holders are asked to not share these codes with others.

Student ticket pickup date is Friday, Dec. 6 only at the Shocker Ticket Office, located inside Charles Koch Arena.

This will be the Shockers’ 10th trip downtown and second meeting with Oklahoma. A classic 2017 battle between eventual NCAA tournament teams featured first round NBA draft picks on both sides with WSU’s Landry Shamet matched against OU’s Trae Young.

Intrust Bank Arena has been a frequent host for college basketball events. In addition to 13 regular season men’s games (nine for WSU and four involving Kansas State), Wichita State and Intrust Bank Arena recently teamed up to host First and Second Round action during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and will do so again in 2021. The arena is also slated to host Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

