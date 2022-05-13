WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University softball led off the American Athletic Conference Tournament against Memphis.

Lauren Mills and Addison Barnard each homered twice in a 22-0 run-rule of Memphis.

The Shockers pounded out 22 runs on 15 hits, including four home runs. The only thing that slowed down the Shocker offense on Thursday was a 46-minute rain delay in the bottom of the second inning.

Wichita State set an American Athletic Conference Championship record with 22 runs as the Shockers went a combined 15-for-27 at the plate.

The Shockers advance to Friday’s semifinals against No. 3 South Florida.