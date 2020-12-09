Wichita State University to have limited capacity for basketball games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Athletics has been granted permission by Sedgwick County to allow 5% capacity for men’s (Dec. 12) and women’s (Dec. 10) basketball games this week.

For men’s basketball, priority points will be utilized to determine who has access to tickets. The Wichita State Ticket Office will reach out to those that qualify.

For women’s basketball, all current season ticket holders will be able to attend the game. The Wichita State Ticket Office will reach out to each season ticket holder to verify.

Info about the games:

• There will be no assigned parking. The parking lot will be open to everyone.

• Three entrances will be open for both games: Ticket office entrance, main entrance and the east entrance.

• Doors will open for both games 60 minutes before tipoff.

• All tickets will be general admission for both games. Row seven and up will be available in the endzones and row eight and up will be available on the sidelines. ADA seats will be available in sections 110, 120, 121 and 122.

• Each group will be limited to four tickets.

• Wichita State students will have access to five percent of their normal 1,000 ticket allotment. They must show their student I.D. at the ticket office on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 10 game and starting at 1 p.m. for the Dec. 12 game. No student guest tickets will be allowed at this time.

• The clear bag policy will be in effect for both games.

• Two concession stands will be open with a limited menu of food, drinks and alcohol. One of the open stands will be QDOBA. The in seat app will not be available for these games.

• Fans age five and older will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

• Fans are asked to complete a self-health evaluation prior to coming to campus.

• Social distancing in accordance to county and state guidelines will be enforced. Please keep six feet between groups.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple points on the concourse.

• Every third row will be available in the arena. There needs to be a minimum of three seats between your party and any unknown person or party in the same row. No more than four people may sit together without a three seat break.