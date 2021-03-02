Wichita State volleyball matches vs. Memphis moved to March 4-5

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State volleyball’s American Athletic Conference home matches against the Memphis Tigers have been moved to Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5. Both matches will start at 7 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena.
The matches, which were originally slated for Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, were rescheduled due to the addition of the Wichita State men’s basketball home game vs. USF Saturday at noon and Memphis volleyball’s return flight schedule.
Individuals who purchased tickets to the March 5th and 6th matches will still be able to use their original tickets to gain entry into the rescheduled contests. Individuals are asked to use their March 5th ticket for the March 4th match and the March 6th ticket for the March 5th contest.
