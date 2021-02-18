Wichita State volleyball pushes matches against SMU to Feb. 26-27th

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Due to hazardous travel conditions, Wichita State volleyball’s scheduled home matches against the SMU Mustangs have been postponed a week to Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.
The Shockers were originally slated to face SMU Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20. Tickets purchased to the original SMU matches may be used for admission to the rescheduled contests.
Wichita State’s scheduled road match at Kansas State Feb. 25, as well as the Shockers’ home showdown against the Wildcats Feb. 27 have been postponed.
WSU will host a Black and Yellow Scrimmage this Friday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena. It is open to the public, and admission is free. Face masks are required for individuals five years or older. Concessions will not be available for the scrimmage.
