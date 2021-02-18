Wichita State volleyball pushes matches against SMU to Feb. 26-27th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita State enters Thursday's game against sixth-ranked Houston as the underdogs. Despite having an 8-2 record in conference play, ESPN's basketball power index projects Shockers with a 10%t chance of winning.

"I think coming into the season, you know, picked seventh in the league, I think those guys took that in a way that we're going to show everyone that we're better than that," said Isaac Brown, WSU interim head coach. WSU has only lost to Houston, 70-63, and Memphis, 72-52, in conference play.