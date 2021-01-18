Wichita State volleyball tabbed fourth in American West Division Preseason Poll

IRVING, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the 2020 American Athletic Conference West Division Coaches’ Preseason Poll, it was announced Monday, Jan. 18, by the conference office.



SMU was tabbed the preseason favorite in the division with seven first-place votes and 52 points, while Tulane was voted second with a pair of first-place votes and 45 points. Houston rounded out the top three with the final two first-place vote, going along with 41 points.



The Shockers were fourth with 26 points, while Tulsa (21 points) and Memphis (11 points) rounded out the poll in fifth and sixth, respectively.



In the East Division, UCF was tabbed the top team with 10 first-place votes and 46 points, with Cincinnati in second with the final first-place vote and 37 points. Temple was third with 26 points, and East Carolina and USF tied for fourth with 16 points each, rounding out the poll.



Wichita State is scheduled to open its season with three matches in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational Jan. 22-24 in Springfield, Mo., at the Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus. The Shockers will face South Dakota at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, before taking on Oral Roberts Jan 23 at noon and wrapping up with a showdown against the host Missouri State Bears Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.



2020 American Athletic Conference

Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll



American Championship

(Teams cannot vote for themselves)



Team 1st-Place Votes UCF 10 Cincinnati 1









East Division Volleyball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

(Out of a possible 46 points)



Team 1st-Place Votes Div. Points 1. UCF 10 46 2. Cincinnati 1 37 3. Temple 26 4. East Carolina 16 4. USF 16















West Division Volleyball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

(Out of a possible 55 points)



Team 1st-Place Votes Div. Points 1. SMU 7 52 2. Tulane 2 45 3. Houston 2 41 4. Wichita State 26 5. Tulsa 21 6. Memphis 11

















Preseason Player of the Year

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*



Preseason All-Conference Team

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*

Anne-Marie Watson, Sr., RS, UCF

Armania Heckenmueller, Jr., S, Cincinnati

Maria Mallon, Jr., OH, Cincinnati*

Adria Oliver, Jr., MB, Cincinnati

Bri Wood, Sr., RS, East Carolina

Rachel Tullos, So., MB, Houston

Lily Heim, Jr., S, SMU*

Hannah Jacobs, Jr., OH, SMU

Rachel Woulfe, Jr., OH, SMU*

Peyton Boyd, Jr., RS, Temple

Kayla Dinkins, Jr., MH, Tulane

Lexie Douglas, Sr., OH, Tulane*



*denotes unanimous selection