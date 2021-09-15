Wichita State volleyball to host tournament in home opener

Friday:

4:30 p.m. – Wyoming (6-3) vs. #18 Creighton (9-1) | Live Stats

7:00 p.m. – Wichita State (5-1) vs. South Dakota (3-3) | Live Stats | [http://ESPN+]ESPN+ | Tickets



Saturday:

10:00 a.m. – Wichita State vs. Wyoming | Live Stats | ESPN+ | Tickets

Noon – #18 Creighton vs. South Dakota | Live Stats

4:30 p.m. – South Dakota vs. Wyoming | Live Stats

7:00 p.m. – Wichita State vs. #18 Creighton | Live Stats | ESPN+ | Tickets

Wichita State (5-1) welcomes South Dakota (3-3), Wyoming (6-3) and No. 17 Creighton (9-1) this weekend for the 2021 Shocker Volleyball Classic, Presented by Aspen Heights.

Fans can purchase seats online at goshockers.com/tickets or by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267).

Wichita State is out to a 5-1 start after taking two of its three matches at last weekend’s Kansas Invitational.

The Shockers beat Kent State in four sets, fell to host Kansas in three and finished up with a five-set victory over Delaware. The latter was 22 nd year head coach Chris Lamb’s 450 th career win.

year head coach Chris Lamb’s 450 career win. He’s one of 42 active D-I coaches who have hit that milestone and one of only 24 who have done so while winning more than two-thirds of their matches (450-206, .686).

WSU won the A-State Invitational title to open the year but withdrew from its scheduled tournament at South Dakota State due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Shockers (9-8 last spring) return five starters, including all-conference Opposite Sophia Rohling and are picked eighth in the American Athletic Conference.

18 of the 20 players on WSU’s roster are underclassmen by eligibility and only four rotation players (Brylee Kelly, Lily Liekweg, Kayce Litzau and Rohling) have been in the program for more than two seasons.

The Shockers lead The American in hitting percentage (.252) and rank second in opponent hitting percentage, limiting foes to a combined .174.

Middle blocker Lauren McMahon is four-hundredeths of a percentage point off the league lead in hitting percentage (.3700) behind SMU’s Alex Glover (.3704).

McMahon made The American’s weekly honor roll after hitting .455 with 2.5 kills and 1.0 block-per-set last weekend in Lawrence.

Likewise, Liekweg (the Aug. 30 AAC Player of the Week) ranks second in the league in digs-per-set (4.83), trailing only Tulsa’s Marta Pecalli (4.88).

Outside hitter Kailin Newsome – a freshman transfer from Southeastern Louisiana – leads the team in kills-per-set (3.26). She’s recorded double-doubles in three of the last four matches, including season-highs (18 kills, 14 digs) in last Saturday’s win over Delaware.

Litzau, a sophomore setter, started all three matches in Lawrence and is third on the AAC leaderboard in assists-per-set (9.35). She logged a career-high 54 assists against UD.

